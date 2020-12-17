Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $420.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.07 and a 200 day moving average of $409.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

