California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,778 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,103 shares of company stock worth $18,615,365 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $240.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average is $182.06. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.76.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

