Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

SCI stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

