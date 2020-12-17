Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.45 Million Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,473 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.94% of Nabors Industries worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NBR opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($18.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

