Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,238,730 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,903,502 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ambev by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763,800 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Ambev by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 71,354,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535,532 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,146,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth approximately $28,360,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

