Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 109,021 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $14,085,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,085,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,896,567 shares of company stock valued at $154,981,438.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $70.27 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

