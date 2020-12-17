Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,452 ($18.97).

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday.

Get Abcam plc (ABC.L) alerts:

Shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) stock opened at GBX 1,421.50 ($18.57) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abcam plc has a one year low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,584 ($20.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,430.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,346.19.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 19,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.58), for a total value of £291,285.68 ($380,566.61).

About Abcam plc (ABC.L)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc (ABC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc (ABC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.