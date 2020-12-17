3,103 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,914 shares of company stock valued at $29,732,605. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

