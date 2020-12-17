Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock worth $6,327,204. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

