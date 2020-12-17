Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

