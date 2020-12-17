Advisor Partners LLC Buys 474 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,976,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Melius upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

