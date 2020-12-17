Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,632 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Comerica Bank increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 455,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU opened at $165.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.68. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $184.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

