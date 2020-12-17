Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 32.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 25.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,526 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.