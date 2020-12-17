International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.55 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.