Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.36% of Gladstone Capital worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.8% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 244,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLAD stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $284.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLAD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

