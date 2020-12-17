Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of GLAD opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $284.06 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

