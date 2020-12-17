H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,437 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,820 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $12,271,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

HRB opened at $15.93 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

