Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,917 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RH were worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 46.4% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $83,488,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $27,396,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 48.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,465 shares during the period.

NYSE:RH opened at $439.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.44. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $494.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upped their target price on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

