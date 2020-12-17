Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.10 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $161.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

