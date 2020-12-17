Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,495,000 after acquiring an additional 112,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,917,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,073,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after buying an additional 127,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

