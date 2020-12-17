Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 42.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,896,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,763,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ternium by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 684,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 172,008 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TX. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

