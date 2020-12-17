IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,897 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 32,578 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,971,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

