Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $131.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $131.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

