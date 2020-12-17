Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 868 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Terreno Realty worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 56.2% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 144,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 51,859 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 63.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 125.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO opened at $57.24 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.