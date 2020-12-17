Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Position Reduced by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249,228 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 78,689 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 884,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDRX. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

MDRX opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,850. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.