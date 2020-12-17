Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,111.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,126.76 and its 200-day moving average is $968.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $824.77.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

