Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $189,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Knight Equity cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

