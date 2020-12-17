Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 96,400 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4,353.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $439.26 million, a P/E ratio of -969.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

