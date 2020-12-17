Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $3,699,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.63.

ISRG stock opened at $766.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

