ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $607,000 Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,294 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 69,765 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

