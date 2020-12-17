ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 43,011 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 204.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,605,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 129,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 102,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 792,185 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

