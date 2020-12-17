Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,060 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

