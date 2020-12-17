Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Sell

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.54 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Macerich by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

