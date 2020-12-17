BidaskClub Downgrades Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

