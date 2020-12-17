iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iQIYI by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.