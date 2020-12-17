Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 264,963 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

