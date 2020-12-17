American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 310,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.