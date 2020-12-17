Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Purchases $67,000.00 in Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Daniel J. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

