Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) SVP Sells $258,196.89 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $258,196.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,628.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $766.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.98.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

