Insider Buying: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CFO Acquires $210,375.00 in Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ATI opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

