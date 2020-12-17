AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 104.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $276,856,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,860,000 after acquiring an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,093,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AutoZone by 847.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,190.50 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,267.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,143.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75.06 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

