Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 20,496 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.31% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.