Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $248.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average is $273.03. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

