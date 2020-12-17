9,189 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 46.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $283,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $219.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.70. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,828 shares of company stock worth $645,134. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.