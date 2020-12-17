Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 31.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,520,000 after acquiring an additional 174,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,755,000 after buying an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 138,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $19,471,153.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,600,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,500,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,850 shares of company stock valued at $145,335,983 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

ESTC opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.66 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $147.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

