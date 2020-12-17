Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.