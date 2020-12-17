Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,999,321. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

