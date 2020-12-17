Traders Buy High Volume of Macquarie Infrastructure Call Options (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,491 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,812% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC opened at $32.89 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.