Macquarie Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,519 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,039% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.
Shares of MIC stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.
Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.