Macquarie Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,519 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,039% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

