Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Shares of TTWO opened at $195.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $203.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

